President Japarov rejects claims of sanctioned goods transit through Kyrgyzstan

Economy Materials 15 August 2025 11:20 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of Kyrgyz President

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 15. Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov has denied reports in Western media suggesting that Moldovan politician Elon Shor is helping Russia bypass sanctions through Kyrgyz territory, Trend reports.

“Some countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia continue to trade with it. Let Elon Shor, Elon Musk, or anyone else come and do business. We always pursue a multi-vector policy and are ready to cooperate with everyone,” Japarov said in an interview with local media.

The president also emphasized that there are no facts on the matter. He stated that Kyrgyzstan remains open to economic cooperation while carefully monitoring the political dimension of such engagements.

