Kapital Bank honored in five categories at the “Stevie Awards”

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, has received awards in five categories within the framework of the international “Stevie Awards”, one of the most prestigious business awards, often referred to as the “Business world’s Oscars.”

Established in 2002, the “Stevie Awards” is one of the largest international business award programs, attracting the highest number of participants worldwide. In 2025, more than 3,800 entries from 78 countries were evaluated under the “International Business Awards”, with hundreds of international projects competing across 22 main and 661 subcategories.

Kapital Bank, participating in the program with projects focused on implementing innovative technologies and customer-oriented processes, was awarded the “Gold Stevie Winner” in the “Consumer Services” category. In addition, the bank received “Silver Stevie Winner” awards in the categories “Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year – Consumer Services”, “Customer Service Department of the Year”, “Customer Service Solutions” and “Achievement in Customer Satisfaction”.

The Head of Bank Operations Office at Kapital Bank, Mahammad Ibrahimov, shared his thoughts: “At Kapital Bank, our priority is to earn the trust of our clients and provide them with the highest quality services. A prestigious award such as the Stevie Awards is a testament to our team’s professionalism, dedication, and focus on customer satisfaction. We always strive to meet our clients’ needs through innovative approaches. Such international achievements confirm that our efforts are moving in the right direction. I am confident that these awards will strengthen our leadership in customer service and inspire our team to achieve even greater success”.

