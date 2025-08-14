Iran's Bahar-Azadi gold coin price heightens
On August 14, Iran’s new Bahar Azadi gold coin hit the market at 839 million rials ($1,439), ticking up just a notch from the day before. The vintage coin fetched a whopping 757 million rials ($1,298), proving that some treasures never lose their shine. Half and quarter coins changed hands at a whopping 440 million rials ($755) and 258 million rials ($442), respectively, while 18-carat gold was going for a cool 76 million rials ($130) per gram.
