Romania seeks private sector input on boosting foreign trade (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Oana Țoiu met with representatives of the Concordia Employers' Confederation to discuss Romania's priorities in the field of economic diplomacy, Trend reports.

The minister emphasized that dialogue with the business community, especially now, is not only useful but absolutely necessary. She appreciated Concordia’s active involvement both domestically and internationally, including through participation in platforms such as Business at OECD (BIAC), where the interests of Romanian entrepreneurs are promoted.

Minister Oana Țoiu invited the private sector to put forward concrete proposals to support Romanian companies through the tools of economic diplomacy: bilateral missions and contacts, thematic events, analyses, and specialized materials. She welcomed the proposals from Concordia’s representatives, particularly regarding the reform of the economic diplomacy tools available to the Romanian state, especially concerning the Romanian Agency for Investments and Foreign Trade (ARICE).

Oana Țoiu also mentioned her recent meetings with high-ranking officials from Ukraine during her bilateral visit on August 7–9 this year, issuing a call for Romanian companies to get involved in the neighboring country’s reconstruction process. She encouraged participation in tenders and investments in Ukraine, highlighting the major opportunities for the development of Romanian businesses.