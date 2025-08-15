U.S. attacks threatened progress in nuclear negotiations, Tehran says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Iran has never intended to use technology, including nuclear technology, for non-peaceful purposes, Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

He said that while Iran was engaging in indirect talks with the United States, it faced attacks and lost military commanders and nuclear scientists, even as trust was beginning to take shape in the nuclear negotiations.

In January 2016, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group — the United States, Russia, China, the UK, France, and Germany. In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. In 2020, Iran announced that it would no longer be bound by any restrictions under the nuclear agreement.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA, if one signatory believes another is violating the deal, a series of dispute resolution steps can be initiated. If these steps fail, the complaining party can take the matter to the UN Security Council. If a complaint against Iran is submitted and adopted, international sanctions could be reinstated, and Security Council members could be authorized to carry out military operations against Iran.