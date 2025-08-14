Kazakhstan reveals gas transit figures through Uzbekistan in 7M2025
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In the first seven months of 2025, Kazakhstan transited 921.7 million cubic meters of gas through Uzbekistan, underscoring strong energy cooperation. Officials reviewed joint projects and highlighted Kazakhstan’s key role in supplying Russian gas to Uzbekistan, with volumes expected to reach 11 billion cubic meters by 2026.
