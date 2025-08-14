President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for highway repair in nation's Tovuz - decree

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Chatakh-Cheshmali-Mollalar-Meshadivalilar-Hasanli-Abbasgulular-Papagchilar-Guvandik-Lazilar-Novosaratovka road, which connects the village of Chatakh in the Tovuz district with the village of Novosaratovka in the Gadabay district of Azerbaijan, will be repaired, Trend reports.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, 1.5 million manat ($882,000) has initially been allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads for the capital repair of the Chatakh-Cheshmali-Mollalar-Meshadivalilar-Hasanli-Abbasgulular-Papagchilar-Guvandik-Lazilar-Novosaratovka road, which connects 13 settlements with a total population of 21,000 people.

The funds are allocated from the amount specified in sub-clause 1.19.21 of the "Distribution of funds allocated for state capital investments (investment expenditures) in the 2025 State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan," as approved by the Presidential Decree No. 445 dated January 10, 2025.

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan is tasked with the imperative to secure the fiscal allocation specified in section 1 of this decree.

On that account, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is mandated to earmark the requisite financial resources for the ongoing capital refurbishment of the roadway within the 2026 state budget, categorized under the domain of state capital investment expenditures.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is obligated to address the operational challenges stemming from this decree.