Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss new int'l bus routes and border upgrades

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 14. Ministers of Transport from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan met at the Ak-Zhol checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border to discuss enhancing cross-border transport cooperation, Trend reports via Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport.

The meeting brought together Absattar Syrgabayev, Kyrgyzstan’s Transport Minister, and Nurlan Sauranbayev, Kazakhstan’s Transport Minister.

During the talks, Kyrgyzstan proposed launching international bus routes between Karakol – Almaty and Cholpon-Ata – Almaty via the Kegen checkpoint, as well as increasing the number of permits for Kyrgyz road carriers. The Kazakh side supported these initiatives and suggested jointly modernizing border checkpoints to expand their capacity.

The ministers also reviewed ongoing issues in the road and transport sector and agreed to continue bilateral meetings to strengthen cooperation.