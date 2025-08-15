New digital opportunities from SİMA and Yelo Bank

Three different “Yelo Bank” services were integrated into the SİMA Digital Solutions Platform. These include remote bank account opening, online investment, and digital card ordering services.

Now, individual entrepreneurs can open a bank account remotely in the “Yelo Business” app via SİMA’s KYC Video Call solution. The service is completely free and takes less than 5 minutes. New users are required to sign documents in the app using “SİMA İmza” and verify their identity via “SİMA KYC Videocall” solution. Existing bank customers can use the service without a video call, simply by using “SİMA İmza”.

Another “Yelo Bank” service enhanced by SİMA’s digital signature is obtaining a new digital card. Now, customers can instantly activate the “Yelo” digital card in the bank’s app using “SİMA İmza” and start using it immediately—without visiting a branch.

About SİMA

SİMA Digital Solutions Platform was created by AzInTelecom, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. To obtain the digital signature, there is no need to visit a service center or use a physical device — simply download the “SİMA İmza” mobile application to your smartphone and complete a one-time registration from anywhere.

“SİMA KYC” is a digital solution that enables real-time identity verification. It can be used in all processes that require identity confirmation.