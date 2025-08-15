Azerbaijani oil gains in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. In Italy’s Augusta port, the price of Azeri Light crude under CIF terms rose by $1.38, or 2.07 percent, to $68.10 per barrel, an oil market source told Trend.

In Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light under FOB terms climbed by $1.39, or 2.13 percent, reaching $66.57 per barrel.

URALS crude gained $1.28, or 2.33 percent, to settle at $56.14 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.38, or 2.06 percent, to $68.29 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget sets the average oil price at $70 per barrel.