Kazakhstan introduces automated passport control at border with Kyrgyzstan
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan has launched the “Qgate” automated passport control system at the Kordai border with Kyrgyzstan in pilot mode, enabling faster, self-service document checks. The system processes 6,000–8,000 people daily, reducing wait times to 1.5 minutes per person. Modernization efforts have boosted the checkpoint’s capacity to 20,000–30,000 individuals and 3,000 - 4,000 vehicles per day.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy