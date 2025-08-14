Kazakhstan introduces automated passport control at border with Kyrgyzstan

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan has launched the “Qgate” automated passport control system at the Kordai border with Kyrgyzstan in pilot mode, enabling faster, self-service document checks. The system processes 6,000–8,000 people daily, reducing wait times to 1.5 minutes per person. Modernization efforts have boosted the checkpoint’s capacity to 20,000–30,000 individuals and 3,000 - 4,000 vehicles per day.

