Azerbaijan and East Kazakhstan region to co-develop agricultural and industrial domains

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 13. Azerbaijan and the East Kazakhstan region are looking to join forces and take the bull by the horns in trade, tourism, industry, and agriculture, Trend reports via the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, paid a working visit to the East Kazakhstan region, where he met with the regional Akim (Governor), Nurymbet Saktaganov. During the meeting, Alim Bayel noted that the East Kazakhstan region holds significant interest for Azerbaijan in terms of developing mutual trade, industrial cooperation, and agriculture.

“This year, Kazakhstan became the main supplier of wheat to Azerbaijan, accounting for 85 percent of Azerbaijan’s grain imports,” the diplomat stated during the meeting.

He additionally put forth the initiative to initiate the exportation of sunflower oil—one of East Kazakhstan’s prominent commodities—to the allied nation. Bayel catalyzed the conceptualization of establishing a synergistic partnership for the optimization of sunflower processing operations. The envoy elaborated that a multitude of entrepreneurs hailing from East Kazakhstan are poised to initiate the supply chain of honey to Azerbaijani retail conglomerates imminently.



Saktaganov emphasized the synergies and collaborative opportunities for synergistic initiatives between the East Kazakhstan region and Azerbaijan within these sectors.



“Entrepreneurs hailing from East Kazakhstan possess a plethora of innovative solutions and value propositions that can significantly enhance the Azerbaijani market landscape.” "In light of our spatial adjacency, sociocultural connections, and the multifaceted tourism potential inherent in East Kazakhstan, the region is poised to deliver health and wellness tourism experiences tailored for visitors hailing from Azerbaijan," articulated Saktaganov, as referenced in the press communiqué.



Saktaganov further elucidated the region's extensive prospects within the mining sector. At the culmination of the symposium, both parties reached a consensus to initiate the execution of tangible initiatives.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel





