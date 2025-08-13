Kazakhstan sees record investment in agricultural fieldwork for 2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin announced a record budget allocation for fieldwork in 2025 and additional funding for leasing domestic agricultural machinery. These measures support the agro-industrial complex through preferential financing for sowing and harvesting operations, aiming to enhance the sector’s stability and efficiency.

