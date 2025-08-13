Azerbaijani oil prices edge lower

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port fell by $0.41, or 0.60%, to $67.45 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light crude on an FOB basis dropped by $0.43, or 0.65%, to $65.89 per barrel.

Urals crude slipped by $0.22, or 0.39%, to $55.59 per barrel, while North Sea Dated Brent declined by $0.28, or 0.41%, to $67.58 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.