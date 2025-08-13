Uzbekistan reports significant growth in grape production across all farm types
Photo: National Statistics Committee
Uzbekistan’s grape production is on the rise, reaching 56,300 tons in the first half of 2025, driven by growth across farms, dehkan plots, and agricultural organizations, the National Statistics Committee reports.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy