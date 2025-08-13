Azerbaijan's Shusha set to roll out red carpet for renowned medical experts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ The 5th Turkic World Orthopedics and Traumatology Congress is set to take place in the jewel of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Shusha city, from October 8 through 12, Trend reports.

The event will be held with the organizational support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health and the Turkish Bone and Joint Society.

Leading specialists from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, and Bosnia and Herzegovina will take part in the congress.

The scientific program includes the exchange of experience in diagnostics and surgery and discussion of modern treatment methods, as well as holding thematic scientific sessions on current issues of orthopedics and traumatology.

The tale of the congress kicked off in 2018 in Baku. In the years that followed, it hit the ground running in Kazakhstan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and also in Kyrgyzstan.

Detailed information about the 5th Turkic World Orthopedics and Traumatology Congress is available on the official website: www.turkdunyasiortopedi.org.

