Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran
  3. Politics

Iran vows to go extra mile to safeguard Lebanon's national interests

Politics Materials 13 August 2025 15:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran vows to go extra mile to safeguard Lebanon's national interests

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ Iran will always strive to realize Lebanon's national interests, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani told media during his visit to Beirut, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran will keep its shoulder to the wheel for the Lebanese people, just like it always has.

Larijani indicated that a series of strategic engagements will be conducted with the Lebanese president, the parliamentary speaker, the prime minister, and other key stakeholders as part of the visit's operational framework.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more