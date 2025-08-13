Iran vows to go extra mile to safeguard Lebanon's national interests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ Iran will always strive to realize Lebanon's national interests, Secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani told media during his visit to Beirut, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran will keep its shoulder to the wheel for the Lebanese people, just like it always has.

Larijani indicated that a series of strategic engagements will be conducted with the Lebanese president, the parliamentary speaker, the prime minister, and other key stakeholders as part of the visit's operational framework.

