U.S. coal production to rise before declining in 2026, EIA expects
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that coal production in the United States will total 520 million short tons (MMst) in 2025, a 2% increase from 2024. Most of the gain occurred in the first half of the year, when production reached 267 MMst.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy