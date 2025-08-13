U.S. coal production to rise before declining in 2026, EIA expects

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts that coal production in the United States will total 520 million short tons (MMst) in 2025, a 2% increase from 2024. Most of the gain occurred in the first half of the year, when production reached 267 MMst.

