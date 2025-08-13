Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector to launch advanced digital systems

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 13. State Concern Turkmennebit plans to implement advanced digital systems through a new initiative for Digital Environment, Trend reports via the state concern's press service.

The initiative seeks to establish a cohesive corporate intranet infrastructure that integrates the central operations of the Turkmennebit concern. It will also implement a robust automated electronic information repository to streamline information workflows, enhance resource optimization, and synchronize the operations of cyber control hubs. It adopts a holistic paradigm across all sectors of the enterprise, aiming to optimize data interchange, amplify operational efficacy, broaden global collaboration, and elevate service quality metrics.



Turkmennebit was instituted in 1996 as the sovereign entity responsible for the governance of hydrocarbon exploration, extraction, and refinement within the jurisdiction of Turkmenistan. It orchestrates both upstream and downstream functionalities and maintains a pivotal role in the nation’s energy landscape and export dynamics.

