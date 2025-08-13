Latvia and Estonia to join forces in ports, ferries, and rail transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. On Wednesday, August 13, Latvian Minister of Transport Atis Švinka will hit the road to Estonia for a working visit, where he’ll be rolling up his sleeves to chat about cooperation in the transport sector with his Estonian counterparts, Trend reports.

The agenda will include port development, ferry services, and updates on the implementation of the Rail Baltica project.

During the visit, Minister Švinka will meet with Margus Vihman, Member of the Management Board of the Port of Tallinn, to discuss future collaboration in port operations, including potential projects in manufacturing, digitalization, renewable energy development, and tourism.

The talks will also cover the development prospects of the TEN-T core network’s North Sea-Baltic Sea corridor and the Baltic Sea-Black Sea-Aegean Sea corridor, aimed at ensuring efficient cargo and passenger transport links.

Švinka is set to engage in discussions with Estonian Minister of Infrastructure Kuldar Leis, concentrating on pivotal financing considerations for the Rail Baltica initiative and strategizing a cohesive stance in anticipation of the forthcoming EU multiannual budget deliberations.



Additional subjects necessitating meticulous collaboration among the trio of Baltic States will be explored, encompassing the enhancement of the collaborative enterprise RB Rail AS to synchronize with a revised allocation of duties and a collective acquisition strategy for rolling stock aimed at facilitating transnational passenger operations. Latvia has proactively endorsed the initiative, assigning the pertinent responsibilities to AS “Pasažieru vilciens.”



Furthermore, strategic dialogues regarding the reinstatement of passenger ferry operations are on the agenda. In alignment with this objective, Minister Švinka, in conjunction with Riga Mayor Viesturs Kleinbergs and additional delegates from the Riga City Council, will convene with Tallink Grupp's Chairman of the Board, Paavo Nõgene, alongside Board Members Elise Nassar and Margus Schults.

