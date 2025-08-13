Azerbaijan's National Depository Center announces payment dynamics
In the first half of 2025, 2.2 billion manat ($1.3 billion) was paid on manat securities. Government bonds accounted for 1.6 billion manat ($950 million), and shares dividends were 200 million manat ($118 million). Foreign currency payments totaled $49.34 million, mainly corporate bond coupons of $29.04 million.
