Uzbekistan’s Andijan Airport resumes international flights after reconstruction

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 13. Andijan International Airport is back in the saddle with international flights after a major facelift, Trend reports.

The inaugural service was executed by Flyone Asia along the Andijan–Jeddah–Andijan corridor, which will now be conducted biweekly, specifically on Tuesdays and Thursdays.



Concurrently, Andijan is strategically connected through a series of scheduled domestic air services to Tashkent, facilitated by Silk Avia on a biweekly basis, specifically on Mondays and Thursdays, while Uzbekistan Airways operates its flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

