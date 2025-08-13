Iran raising nationwide stakes on lending across board
In the first four months of 2025, loans from Iranian banks increased by 33.5 percent to 17.7 quadrillion rials ($30.4 billion). The industry and mining sector received 7.48 quadrillion rials ($12.8 billion) in loans. Meanwhile, the services sector was granted 6.54 quadrillion rials ($11.2 billion).
