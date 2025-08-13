Switzerland refuses to support anti-Azerbaijani initiative of European Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council of States (the upper house of the Swiss parliament) hasn't supported the anti-Azerbaijani initiative of the European Parliament, Trend reports.

The committee unanimously decided not to support the resolution on the so-called 'annexation' of Karabakh and the release of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan.

"The committee believes that making demands on Azerbaijan is not within the competence of the Federal Assembly and considers the initiative to be unilateral," the statement reads.

In addition, the committee also rejected the proposal to introduce a corresponding amendment, voting five to four with three abstentions. The amendment included a call for the release of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan and the protection of the so-called 'Armenian cultural heritage' in Karabakh.

