Azerbaijan expects non-oil and gas industry to lead GDP growth in 2026

Azerbaijan’s GDP is forecast to grow by 3.0 percent in 2025 and 2.2 percent in 2026. Non-oil and gas growth is projected at 4.2 percent in 2025 and 2.2 percent in 2026. Oil and gas GDP is expected to rise by 1.2 percent in 2025 and fall by 1.2 percent in 2026.

