Pakistan, Azerbaijan explore closer co-op in economy and connectivity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its brotherly relations with Azerbaijan, emphasizing shared values, mutual trust, and common aspirations, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Islamabad.

During a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov at Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Zardari highlighted the potential to expand bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and regional connectivity. He noted that enhancing economic links and connectivity would bring the two countries closer and promote shared prosperity.

President Zardari also congratulated the Ambassador on Azerbaijan’s historic document signed with Armenia in Washington. He described this process as a significant step toward lasting peace, stability, and development in the region.

The President welcomed the launch of direct air links between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, calling it an important step that opens new opportunities for trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

Additionally, he expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s continued support of Pakistan’s stance on Jammu and Kashmir, particularly within the framework of the OIC Contact Group.