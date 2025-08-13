Azerbaijan tallies volume of investments directed to fixed capital in 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan invested 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion) in fixed capital. The oil and gas sector received 2.3 billion manat ($1.35 billion), while 5.8 billion manat ($3.41 billion) went to non-oil sectors. Nearly half of investments were public, with 78.2 percent focused on construction.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy