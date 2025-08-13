Azerbaijan tallies volume of investments directed to fixed capital in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan invested 8.1 billion manat ($4.7 billion) in fixed capital. The oil and gas sector received 2.3 billion manat ($1.35 billion), while 5.8 billion manat ($3.41 billion) went to non-oil sectors. Nearly half of investments were public, with 78.2 percent focused on construction.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register