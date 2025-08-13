ICGB expands Vertical Gas Corridor with new routes to Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. ICGB, the independent operator of the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB), in cooperation with the TSOs of Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, is set to launch two new cross-border capacity products—Route 2 and Route 3—aimed at enhancing regional energy security and providing direct access from northern Greece to Ukraine, the ICGB told Trend.

The routes also connect to the Alexandroupolis LNG and the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) systems.

Following approval by ICGB’s Supervisory Board, the new capacity products will now be submitted for regulatory approval by national energy authorities along the route.

Route 2 starts at the Amfitriti interconnection point on the DESFA grid, crosses the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector (IGB), and continues through the Trans-Balkan corridor to Ukraine via Bulgaria, Romania, and Moldova. Route 3 originates at ICGB’s TAP interconnection point and follows the same path. Both routes are designed to ensure timely and cost-effective injection of natural gas into Ukraine’s underground storage facilities ahead of the winter season.

To make the routes commercially attractive, all participating TSOs have agreed to a 25% discount on standard monthly tariffs. ICGB and Ukraine’s GTSOU are offering an even larger discount of 46% each—the largest in the region—highlighting the joint commitment to Ukraine’s energy resilience. Capacity will be offered exclusively as monthly products through a single uniform-price auction, with nominations restricted solely to exit to Ukraine. There will be no access to national virtual trading points or domestic exit points in transit countries.

“With Route 2 and Route 3, ICGB reinforces its central role in the Vertical Gas Corridor, connecting diversified southern gas sources with markets in Southeastern Europe, Ukraine, and Moldova,” said ICGB Executive Officers George Satlas and Teodora Georgieva. “This initiative demonstrates our commitment to regional solidarity, energy security, and strategic flexibility. We look forward to regulatory approvals and working closely with our partners to ensure secure, efficient, and affordable gas access for Ukraine and the wider region.”