MALBI-trans spotlights co-op with Carpatica Feroviar for Middle Corridor dev't (Exclusive)
Photo: MALBİ-trans/Liliana Krutonog
MALBI-trans and Carpatica Feroviar have signed an agreement to develop the Middle Corridor for cargo transport. The route runs from the Czech Republic to Aktau via the Port of Constanța, Poti, and Batumi across the Caspian Sea. It offers a strategic alternative to the northern route, which faces sanctions and restrictions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy