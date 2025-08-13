MALBI-trans spotlights co-op with Carpatica Feroviar for Middle Corridor dev't (Exclusive)

Photo: MALBİ-trans/Liliana Krutonog

MALBI-trans and Carpatica Feroviar have signed an agreement to develop the Middle Corridor for cargo transport. The route runs from the Czech Republic to Aktau via the Port of Constanța, Poti, and Batumi across the Caspian Sea. It offers a strategic alternative to the northern route, which faces sanctions and restrictions.

