Kazakhstan and ValueLBH fund explore major investment projects
Kazakhstan and the international ValueLBH Fund are considering joint investment projects worth $1.5 billion in key economic sectors, including transport, agriculture, energy, and high-tech manufacturing. During a high-level meeting, both sides emphasized long-term cooperation, with Kazakhstan offering favorable investment conditions and state support.
