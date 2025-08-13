Kazakhstan, China launch initiative to build largest municipal market in Abai region

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region

Construction has begun on the largest municipal market in Semey, Kazakhstan, led by Chinese company Xin Yi Ltd. The market, funded entirely by Xin Yi Ltd with an investment of about $27 million, aims to boost the local economy, create new jobs, and provide free stalls for local farmers to stabilize food prices.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register