Iran appoints new head of MFA Americas Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Zahra Arshadi has been appointed Director General of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department for North and South America, Trend reports.

The decision was made by Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi.

Arshadi previously served as Deputy Head and Ambassador at Iran’s Permanent Mission in New York.

The Foreign Minister also named Alireza Hedayatpour as Deputy Director of the Ministry’s Center for Public Diplomacy, and Alireza Miryusifi as the center’s Deputy Director for Foreign Media.