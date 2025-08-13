Kazakhstan sees rise in fixed capital investment in 7M2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin highlighted a 16.1 percent increase in fixed capital investments from January through July, driven by significant growth in education, finance, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and transport sectors. The update was shared at a government press conference on Kazakhstan’s socio-economic progress and presidential directives.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register