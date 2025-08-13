Strategic vision set for future military infrastructure in Lithuania

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Lithuania and the United States are preparing a long-term development plan for military infrastructure and training areas at the Pabradė Training Ground, setting the framework for expansion, planning, design, and construction over the next 20 years. The strategic plan aims to align the vision and requirements of Lithuania, NATO, and the United States for future infrastructure projects, Trend reports.

“This autumn, we will open new accommodation, administrative, dining, and storage facilities for U.S. troops at the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area in Pabradė. Pabradė will continue to grow according to a long-term plan we are preparing for the decades ahead. All infrastructure is being developed in coordination with U.S. and Lithuanian military needs, ensuring the best possible conditions for our allies so they feel at home in Lithuania,” said Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Dovilė Šakalienė.

The long-term plan will provide a systematic approach to military infrastructure expansion, addressing the operational requirements of U.S., Lithuanian, and other NATO allied forces, while improving living and training conditions.

The United States has consistently supported the development of Lithuania’s defense capabilities, deploying heavy battalions for a continuous presence in the country since 2019. In 2022, the U.S. battalion in Lithuania was reinforced with artillery units. The American military presence remains a critical deterrent and a key security guarantee in the Baltic region.

Lithuania’s investment in infrastructure for U.S. troops now exceeds $200 million.