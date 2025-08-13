Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources migrated its IT systems to “Government Cloud”

The implementation of Presidential Decree No. 718 of the Republic of Azerbaijan, regarding measures for establishing the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) and providing cloud services, is ongoing.

Under the decree, another government institution, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has migrated its IT systems to the “Government Cloud.” The ministry has fully relocated its information systems and resources to the Baku Main Data Center, operated by AzInTelecom LLC.

AzInTelecom provided the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources with cloud services such as Virtual Server – IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and Backup – BaaS (Backup-as-a-Service). This ensures high availability of the Ministry’s critical systems.

About the “Government Cloud”

The “Government Cloud” project is implemented by AzInTelecom LLC, one of the companies of AZCON Holding. As part of the project, government agencies are migrating their IT systems either fully or partially to the data centers of AzInTelecom. This transition helps reduce IT costs and ensures that information systems are reliably stored in a single centralized location within the country, with 24/7 monitoring.