Tajikistan and Russia ponder slew of joint business and economic initiatives

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 13. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Tajikistan to Russia, Davlatshoh Gulmahmadzoda, met with Acting Governor of Khabarovsk Krai of Russia, Sergey Kuznetsov, on August 12 to discuss prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation between the region and Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Embassy of Tajikistan in Russia.

The parties underscored the criticality of orchestrating collaborative initiatives that engage the entrepreneurial ecosystems from both factions, with the objective of fortifying economic linkages and catalyzing investment prospects. Furthermore, dialogues encompassed the dynamics of labor migration and strategies to incentivize the influx of Tajik professionals into the workforce of Khabarovsk Krai.



The meeting further delved into expansive synergies, encompassing intercultural dialogues and healthcare frameworks such as experiential internships and professional development seminars for medical practitioners, alongside scholarly partnerships between academic institutions in Tajikistan and Khabarovsk Krai.

