Chief of Azerbaijan Army's General Staff visits Pakistan (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. ​A delegation headed by the First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan—Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev—departed for Islamabad at the invitation of the Chief of the Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

At the welcoming ceremony, Colonel General Karim Valiyev and Field Marshal Asim Munir passed along the guard of honor in accordance with the protocol.

The national anthems of both countries were performed.

At the end of the ceremony, a wreath was laid in front of the monument to the martyrs.

The visit involves a broad exchange of views on the current state and progress of cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Pakistan and issues of common interest.

At the end of the meeting, Colonel General Valiyev congratulated Field Marshal Asim Munir and the personnel of the Pakistan Army on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) on behalf of the leadership of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.

Afterwards, Field Marshal Asim Munir was presented with the medal "For Services in the Field of Military Cooperation" issued by the relevant order of the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army will participate in the military parade organized for the first time in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) in Islamabad.

