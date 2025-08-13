Azerbaijani and Kenyan parliaments reach deal to strengthen cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13.​ Agreement has been reached to strengthen cooperation between parliaments of Azerbaijan and Kenya, the Azerbaijani embassy told Trend.

The decision was made during the visit of Kenyan Senate members Stewart Madzayo, Tabitha Mutinda, and Hamida Kibwana, who are expected to join the friendship group between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Senate of Kenya, to the embassy.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev informed the senators about the path of development based on the political course of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in the liberated territories, Azerbaijan’s activities during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the initiatives put forward within the framework of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change—COP29, as well as plans for the preparation of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum—WUF13.

During the meeting, the historic significance of the Joint Declaration signed last week in Washington by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was deliberated—a declaration regarded as crucial for fostering peace and advancing development not only bilaterally between Azerbaijan and Armenia but also within the broader regional context.

In conclusion, both sides expressed hope that the cooperation to be established between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the Senate of Kenya will contribute to the rapidly developing relations between the two countries.

To recall, following the official visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Kenya in June this year, an agreement was initially reached to further strengthen cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries. This issue was discussed at meetings with Speaker of the Kenyan National Assembly Moses Wetangula and Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi.

