Kazakhstan’s air travel hitting high notes with passenger numbers and gains in July 2025

Photo: Air Astana/telegram

In July 2025, airlines in Kazakhstan accommodated 1.7 million passengers, reflecting a 12.9 percent rise from July 2024, while passenger turnover reached a record 3.4 billion passenger-kilometers, an increase of 6.9 percent. Between January and July, more than 8.9 million passengers were transported, resulting in a turnover of 17.6 billion passenger-kilometers, reflecting year-on-year increases of 7.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register