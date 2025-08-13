Kazakhstan’s air travel hitting high notes with passenger numbers and gains in July 2025
Photo: Air Astana/telegram
In July 2025, airlines in Kazakhstan accommodated 1.7 million passengers, reflecting a 12.9 percent rise from July 2024, while passenger turnover reached a record 3.4 billion passenger-kilometers, an increase of 6.9 percent. Between January and July, more than 8.9 million passengers were transported, resulting in a turnover of 17.6 billion passenger-kilometers, reflecting year-on-year increases of 7.3 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.
