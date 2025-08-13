Earthquake hits Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck the Osmaniye province in southern Türkiye, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Emergency Management Agency (AFAD).

The tremors were recorded at 17:45 local time.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Kadirli district, and its source was located at a depth of 5.12 kilometers.

There were no reports of damage or casualties.

Osmaniye is among the 11 Turkish provinces that were hit hardest by the devastating earthquakes that occurred in February 2023. The tragedy claimed the lives of about a thousand residents of this province, and the total number of victims of the earthquake in Türkiye exceeded 53 thousand people.