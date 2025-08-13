Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Bulgarian Air Force deploys helicopters to fight forest fire

The Balkans Materials 13 August 2025 17:30 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Defense Ministry of Bulgaria

Abdul Karimkhanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. In Bulgaria, two AS-532 AL Cougar helicopters with crews from the Air Force (AF) are assisting firefighters, volunteers, and forestry officials today in combating the large forest fire in the Pirin Mountains, Trend reports.

The two aircraft took off a few minutes after 3:00 p.m. from the 24th Air Base in Krumovo and will drop water on the affected areas. Refueling of the helicopters will be provided in the Sandanski area using a tanker from the 16th Air Base.

The involvement of military personnel and equipment from the Air Force follows a request from the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Civil Protection.”

Since early this morning, servicemen from the Land Forces have been participating in firefighting activities in the Pirin Mountains and the Sungurlare municipality area.

