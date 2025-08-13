Kazakhstan’s SCAT launches flights to Serbia’s Belgrade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 13. Starting November 3, 2025, the Kazakh airline SCAT Airlines will begin operating flights on the Astana - Belgrade route, Trend reports citing the press service of SCAT Airlines.

According to the company, flights on this route will operate twice a week.



“Flights Astana-Belgrade-Astana will be carried out on Mondays and Thursdays,” the company’s press service stated.

SCAT Airlines is one of the largest airlines in Kazakhstan, headquartered in Shymkent. In April 2025, its fleet consisted of 29 aircraft.