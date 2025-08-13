Kazakhstan discloses major funding for entrepreneurs and SMEs in 7M2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Baiterek Holding has allocated 3.5 trillion tenge ($6.3 billion) to support entrepreneurs as of July 31, 2025, including 1.75 trillion tenge ($3.15 billion) to SMEs and 657.5 billion tenge ($1.18 billion) to the agro-industrial sector. Large businesses and exporters received 1.38 trillion tenge ($2.48 billion) and 394 billion tenge ($709 million), respectively.
