Kazakhstan’s Dunga field boosts gas output with new compressor unit
Photo: KazMunayGas
The new compressor unit at Kazakhstan’s Dunga field has successfully passed acceptance testing as part of the "Dunga Phase 3" project. The unit, featuring three modules to boost gas pressure and support the gas turbine plant, will enhance infrastructure capacity amid rising production.
