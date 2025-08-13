Kazakhstan’s Dunga field boosts gas output with new compressor unit

Photo: KazMunayGas

The new compressor unit at Kazakhstan’s Dunga field has successfully passed acceptance testing as part of the "Dunga Phase 3" project. The unit, featuring three modules to boost gas pressure and support the gas turbine plant, will enhance infrastructure capacity amid rising production.

