bp reveals volume of ACG production in 1H 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Total Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) production for the first half of 2025 was on average about 327,000 barrels per day (b/d), as compared to 336,000 barrels per day in 1 H 2024, Trend reports via bp.

As such, output from ACG dropped by 2.7 percent year-on-year.

"During the first half of 2025, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first half of 2025 was on average about 327,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 59 million barrels or 8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (21,000 b/d), Central Azeri (86,000 b/d), West Azeri (75,000 b/d), East Azeri (42,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (54,000 b/d), West Chirag (24,000 b/d) and ACE (25,000 b/d) platforms," said bp.

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh (2.92%).