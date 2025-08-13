Tajikistan to host next CIS interior ministers’ meeting in 2026

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 13. The forthcoming convening of the Council of Ministers of Internal Affairs representing the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) member states is slated for execution in Tajikistan in the year 2026, Trend reports, citing the ministry’s press service.

The announcement came during the ongoing meeting in St. Petersburg on August 11–14, attended by Ramazon Rahimzoda, Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The convening in St. Petersburg encompassed a dozen pivotal subjects, encompassing strategic domains of collaboration among CIS law enforcement entities, advancements in intergovernmental initiatives aimed at crime mitigation, and the preliminary framework for optimizing information dissemination to counteract cybercriminal activities.

During the meeting, Rahimzoda articulated a series of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing both bilateral and multilateral synergies among the member states.

The inaugural convening of the Council of CIS Interior Ministers, alternatively referred to as the Council of Heads of Internal Affairs Agencies of the CIS Member States, transpired in 1992. This council was instituted to enhance synergies among the member states concerning matters pertinent to domestic governance and regulatory enforcement mechanisms.

