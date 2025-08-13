Kazakhstan revealing surge in nationwide GDP volume in 7M2025
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 6.3 percent in the first seven months of 2025, driven by strong performance in transport, construction, and trade. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin highlighted continued efforts to double GDP by 2029 through investment, productivity gains, and expansion of the non-resource sector.
