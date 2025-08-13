Kazakhstan revealing surge in nationwide GDP volume in 7M2025

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's GDP grew by 6.3 percent in the first seven months of 2025, driven by strong performance in transport, construction, and trade. Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin highlighted continued efforts to double GDP by 2029 through investment, productivity gains, and expansion of the non-resource sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register