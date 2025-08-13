Azerbaijan discloses its state expenditures in 6M2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan’s government spending rose by 6.5 percent year-on-year to 17.1 billion manat ($9.98 billion). Current budget expenditures grew by 7.5 percent, totaling 10.6 billion manat ($6.19 billion). Social protection spending reached 2.2 billion manat ($1.28 billion), exceeding the plan by 10.9 percent.
