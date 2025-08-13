Uzbekistan reveals details of investment project with Chinese company (Exclusive)

Uzbekistan has launched construction of a major waste-to-energy plant in Samarkand in partnership with China’s Shanghai SUS Environment. The $150 million project aims to process 1,500 tons of waste daily, generate 240 million kWh of electricity annually, and significantly cut landfill volumes across the country.

