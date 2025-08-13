Latvia finalizes guidelines for swiss funding implementation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. On Tuesday, August 12, the Latvian Cabinet of Ministers approved the management rules for the 2019–2029 Swiss–Latvian Cooperation Program, Trend reports.

The regulations are designed to ensure clear, consistent, and effective horizontal governance in line with sound financial management principles for implementing and monitoring Switzerland’s contribution of approximately 42.4 million euros (CHF 40.4 million).

The rules establish uniform conditions for all institutions involved in managing the Swiss contribution, as well as for project implementers and their national partners receiving Swiss financial support across four programs:

Children’s cancer care development – improving oncology diagnostics and personalized treatment approaches at the Children’s Clinical University Hospital, including the introduction of a long-term monitoring system for children who have recovered from cancer. This system could later be expanded to adult oncology and rare disease patients. Total program funding: 9.26 million euros, including a Swiss grant of 7.87 million euros.

Remediation of historically contaminated sites – in Aizkraukle, a national-level cleanup is underway at the site of a former reinforced concrete plant, eliminating contamination risks to groundwater and the Daugava River. Total funding: 15.07 million euros, including a Swiss grant of 12.81 million euros.

Applied research – strengthening Latvian–Swiss cooperation in innovative materials, information and communication technologies, and smart energy, as well as promoting the transfer of knowledge from science to universities, industry, and society. Total funding: 12.35 million euros, including a Swiss grant of 10.50 million euros.

Work-based learning – addressing key challenges in Latvia’s vocational education system, including a shortage of skilled specialists, an aging teaching workforce, and the need to enhance cooperation with industry. Total funding: 12.35 million euros, including a Swiss grant of 10.50 million euros.

This is the second period of the Swiss–Latvian Cooperation Program. Agreements for all four programs have already been signed, preparatory work has begun, and implementation is proceeding according to the agreements and principles set out in the Swiss–Latvian Cooperation Program Management Law for 2019–2029.

With the approval of the management rules, all prerequisites have been met for the programs to be fully implemented by December 2029, delivering significant improvements in healthcare, environmental protection, science, and education.